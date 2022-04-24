Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) as he goes to shoot the ball during the second half of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

  • The Grizzlies put up just 2.3 more points per game (115.6) than the Timberwolves allow (113.3).
  • Memphis is 44-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
  • Minnesota has a 33-12 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
  • The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.9 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies allow.
  • Minnesota is 39-17 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
  • Memphis is 48-8 when it allows fewer than 115.9 points.
  • The Grizzlies make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
  • Memphis is 41-4 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Minnesota is 31-8 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 18.2 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns collects 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.1 points per game and adds 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is dependable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Pelicans

W 141-114

Home

4/10/2022

Celtics

L 139-110

Home

4/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 130-117

Home

4/19/2022

Timberwolves

W 124-96

Home

4/21/2022

Timberwolves

W 104-95

Away

4/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/26/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Bulls

L 124-120

Home

4/12/2022

Clippers

W 109-104

Home

4/16/2022

Grizzlies

W 130-117

Away

4/19/2022

Grizzlies

L 124-96

Away

4/21/2022

Grizzlies

L 104-95

Home

4/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

