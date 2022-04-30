Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies put up 115.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves allow.

Memphis has a 44-6 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Minnesota has a 33-12 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.

The Timberwolves' 115.9 points per game are six more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies give up.

When it scores more than 109.9 points, Minnesota is 39-17.

Memphis is 48-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.9 points.

This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.

Memphis is 41-4 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Timberwolves are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.5% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 31-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 10 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who makes three threes per game.

De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns records 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.1 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards hits three three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Timberwolves L 130-117 Home 4/19/2022 Timberwolves W 124-96 Home 4/21/2022 Timberwolves W 104-95 Away 4/23/2022 Timberwolves L 119-118 Away 4/26/2022 Timberwolves W 111-109 Home 4/29/2022 Timberwolves - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule