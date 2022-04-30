Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

  • The Grizzlies put up 115.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Memphis has a 44-6 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.
  • Minnesota has a 33-12 record when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.9 points per game are six more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies give up.
  • When it scores more than 109.9 points, Minnesota is 39-17.
  • Memphis is 48-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.9 points.
  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.
  • Memphis is 41-4 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.5% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 31-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 10 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who makes three threes per game.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns records 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.1 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards hits three three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 130-117

Home

4/19/2022

Timberwolves

W 124-96

Home

4/21/2022

Timberwolves

W 104-95

Away

4/23/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-118

Away

4/26/2022

Timberwolves

W 111-109

Home

4/29/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Grizzlies

W 130-117

Away

4/19/2022

Grizzlies

L 124-96

Away

4/21/2022

Grizzlies

L 104-95

Home

4/23/2022

Grizzlies

W 119-118

Home

4/26/2022

Grizzlies

L 111-109

Away

4/29/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18171337
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; As Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen (40) skates away Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate the game winning goal scored by Boeser against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1011567423h
NWSL

How to Watch North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
imago1004045560h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy