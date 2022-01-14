Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (29-14) aim to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at FedExForum. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grizzlies

-4

231 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

  • The Grizzlies record only 3.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Timberwolves allow (109.2).
  • When Memphis totals more than 109.2 points, it is 21-2.
  • Minnesota is 18-7 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Timberwolves average only 2.1 more points per game (110.0) than the Grizzlies allow (107.9).
  • When it scores more than 107.9 points, Minnesota is 15-8.
  • Memphis has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
  • The Grizzlies' 13.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 more rebounds than the Timberwolves pull down per game (12.6).
  • The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.5 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.2 assists per game.
  • Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also records 18.6 points per game and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards knocks down 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.2 per game.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Grand Canyon
College Basketball

How to Watch Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

4 minutes ago
TENNESSEE VOLUINTEERS
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

4 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy