Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (29-14) aim to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at FedExForum. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-4
231 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- The Grizzlies record only 3.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Timberwolves allow (109.2).
- When Memphis totals more than 109.2 points, it is 21-2.
- Minnesota is 18-7 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Timberwolves average only 2.1 more points per game (110.0) than the Grizzlies allow (107.9).
- When it scores more than 107.9 points, Minnesota is 15-8.
- Memphis has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Grizzlies' 13.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 more rebounds than the Timberwolves pull down per game (12.6).
- The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.5 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.2 assists per game.
- Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also records 18.6 points per game and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards knocks down 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
January
13
2022
Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)