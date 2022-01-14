Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (29-14) aim to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at FedExForum. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 231 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

The Grizzlies record only 3.0 more points per game (112.2) than the Timberwolves allow (109.2).

When Memphis totals more than 109.2 points, it is 21-2.

Minnesota is 18-7 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Timberwolves average only 2.1 more points per game (110.0) than the Grizzlies allow (107.9).

When it scores more than 107.9 points, Minnesota is 15-8.

Memphis has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Grizzlies' 13.4 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 more rebounds than the Timberwolves pull down per game (12.6).

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.5 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.4 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.2 assists per game.

Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch