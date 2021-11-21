Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-9) battle the Memphis Grizzlies (8-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

    • The 104.9 points per game the Timberwolves record are 8.2 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (113.1).
    • Minnesota has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.
    • When Memphis allows fewer than 104.9 points, it is 3-0.
    • The Grizzlies score just 4.2 more points per game (110.5) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (106.3).
    • Memphis is 6-2 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
    • Minnesota has a 6-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Timberwolves make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
    • Minnesota is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
    • Memphis has put together a 7-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 23.2 points and pulls down 9.5 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.
    • Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Towns is Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant racks up 26.0 points and adds 7.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Steven Adams' stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 7.7 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
    • Jaren Jackson Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Morant (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jackson (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Lakers

    W 107-83

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Clippers

    L 129-102

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Suns

    L 99-96

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Kings

    W 107-97

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Spurs

    W 115-90

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Hornets

    L 118-108

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Suns

    L 119-94

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pelicans

    L 112-101

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 136-102

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-108

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17161819
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17152796
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (8) powers towards the end zone during the first half of play against the at Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Wyoming vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Illinois vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) hands the ball to running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) in the second half in the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy