Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-9) battle the Memphis Grizzlies (8-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The 104.9 points per game the Timberwolves record are 8.2 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (113.1).

Minnesota has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

When Memphis allows fewer than 104.9 points, it is 3-0.

The Grizzlies score just 4.2 more points per game (110.5) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (106.3).

Memphis is 6-2 when it scores more than 106.3 points.

Minnesota has a 6-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

The Timberwolves make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Minnesota is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Memphis has put together a 7-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 23.2 points and pulls down 9.5 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.

Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Towns is Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant racks up 26.0 points and adds 7.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.

Steven Adams' stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 7.7 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Morant (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jackson (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Lakers W 107-83 Away 11/13/2021 Clippers L 129-102 Away 11/15/2021 Suns L 99-96 Home 11/17/2021 Kings W 107-97 Home 11/18/2021 Spurs W 115-90 Home 11/20/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/22/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/24/2021 Heat - Home 11/26/2021 Hornets - Away 11/27/2021 76ers - Away 11/29/2021 Pacers - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule