Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-9) battle the Memphis Grizzlies (8-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies
- The 104.9 points per game the Timberwolves record are 8.2 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (113.1).
- Minnesota has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.
- When Memphis allows fewer than 104.9 points, it is 3-0.
- The Grizzlies score just 4.2 more points per game (110.5) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (106.3).
- Memphis is 6-2 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
- Minnesota has a 6-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Timberwolves make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Minnesota is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- Memphis has put together a 7-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 23.2 points and pulls down 9.5 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.
- Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Towns is Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant racks up 26.0 points and adds 7.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Steven Adams' stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 7.7 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is the top shooter from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Morant (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jackson (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Lakers
W 107-83
Away
11/13/2021
Clippers
L 129-102
Away
11/15/2021
Suns
L 99-96
Home
11/17/2021
Kings
W 107-97
Home
11/18/2021
Spurs
W 115-90
Home
11/20/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/22/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/24/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/26/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/27/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/29/2021
Pacers
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Hornets
L 118-108
Home
11/12/2021
Suns
L 119-94
Home
11/13/2021
Pelicans
L 112-101
Away
11/15/2021
Rockets
W 136-102
Home
11/18/2021
Clippers
W 120-108
Home
11/20/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/22/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/24/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/26/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/28/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/30/2021
Raptors
-
Away