Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- The Grizzlies put up 108.2 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 106.0 the Timberwolves allow.
- Memphis has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 106.0 points.
- Minnesota is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Timberwolves' 102.3 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 113.3 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
- Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.3 points.
- The Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 21st.
- The Grizzlies' 12.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Timberwolves pull down per game (12.5).
- The Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fifth.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 25.2 points and distributes 7.1 assists per game.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.9 points a contest.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Patrick Beverley's assist statline paces Minnesota; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
- Towns averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Towns' steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) lead Minnesota defensively.
How To Watch
November
8
2021
Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)