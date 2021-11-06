Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

The Grizzlies put up 108.2 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 106.0 the Timberwolves allow.

Memphis has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 106.0 points.

Minnesota is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 108.2 points.

The Timberwolves' 102.3 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 113.3 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Memphis has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.3 points.

The Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 21st.

The Grizzlies' 12.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Timberwolves pull down per game (12.5).

The Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fifth.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 25.2 points and distributes 7.1 assists per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.9 points a contest.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch