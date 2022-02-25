Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-19) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-28) after winning five straight road games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

  • The 113.8 points per game the Grizzlies put up are just 2.1 more points than the Timberwolves give up (111.7).
  • Memphis has a 32-5 record when scoring more than 111.7 points.
  • When Minnesota gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 23-8.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 113.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 109.0 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 24-12 when it scores more than 109.0 points.
  • Memphis' record is 33-7 when it gives up fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Grizzlies make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • Memphis has a 31-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Minnesota has a 20-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.8 points and distributing 6.9 assists.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 9.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.0 points a contest.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also averages 18.8 points per game and adds 3.5 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Clippers

W 135-109

Home

2/10/2022

Pistons

W 132-107

Away

2/12/2022

Hornets

W 125-118

Away

2/15/2022

Pelicans

W 121-109

Away

2/16/2022

Trail Blazers

L 123-119

Home

2/24/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

2/26/2022

Bulls

-

Away

2/28/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/5/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/6/2022

Rockets

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Kings

L 132-119

Away

2/11/2022

Bulls

L 134-122

Away

2/13/2022

Pacers

W 129-120

Away

2/15/2022

Hornets

W 126-120

Home

2/16/2022

Raptors

L 103-91

Home

2/24/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/25/2022

76ers

-

Home

2/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/4/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

