The Memphis Grizzlies (41-19) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-28) after winning five straight road games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The 113.8 points per game the Grizzlies put up are just 2.1 more points than the Timberwolves give up (111.7).

Memphis has a 32-5 record when scoring more than 111.7 points.

When Minnesota gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 23-8.

The Timberwolves score an average of 113.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 109.0 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 24-12 when it scores more than 109.0 points.

Memphis' record is 33-7 when it gives up fewer than 113.2 points.

The Grizzlies make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Memphis has a 31-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Minnesota has a 20-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.8 points and distributing 6.9 assists.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 9.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.0 points a contest.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also averages 18.8 points per game and adds 3.5 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Clippers W 135-109 Home 2/10/2022 Pistons W 132-107 Away 2/12/2022 Hornets W 125-118 Away 2/15/2022 Pelicans W 121-109 Away 2/16/2022 Trail Blazers L 123-119 Home 2/24/2022 Timberwolves - Away 2/26/2022 Bulls - Away 2/28/2022 Spurs - Home 3/3/2022 Celtics - Away 3/5/2022 Magic - Home 3/6/2022 Rockets - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule