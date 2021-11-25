Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (12-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Heat
- The Timberwolves put up 5.3 more points per game (107.1) than the Heat allow (101.8).
- Minnesota is 7-4 when scoring more than 101.8 points.
- Miami is 10-3 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Heat's 109.2 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 105.0 the Timberwolves allow.
- Miami has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Minnesota is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 109.2 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
- Minnesota is 6-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Heat's 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- This season, Miami has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.7 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
- Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 24.5 points per game. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.6 per game.
- Tyler Herro is the top shooter from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.5 per game.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
11/15/2021
Suns
L 99-96
Home
11/17/2021
Kings
W 107-97
Home
11/18/2021
Spurs
W 115-90
Home
11/20/2021
Grizzlies
W 138-95
Home
11/22/2021
Pelicans
W 110-96
Away
11/24/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/26/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/27/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/29/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
11/15/2021
Thunder
W 103-90
Away
11/17/2021
Pelicans
W 113-98
Home
11/18/2021
Wizards
W 112-97
Home
11/20/2021
Wizards
L 103-100
Away
11/23/2021
Pistons
W 100-92
Away
11/24/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/27/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/29/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Bucks
-
Away