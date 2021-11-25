Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (12-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Heat

The Timberwolves put up 5.3 more points per game (107.1) than the Heat allow (101.8).

Minnesota is 7-4 when scoring more than 101.8 points.

Miami is 10-3 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Heat's 109.2 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 105.0 the Timberwolves allow.

Miami has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.

Minnesota is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 109.2 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

Minnesota is 6-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Heat's 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

This season, Miami has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.7 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 24.5 points per game. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.6 per game.

Tyler Herro is the top shooter from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.5 per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Suns L 99-96 Home 11/17/2021 Kings W 107-97 Home 11/18/2021 Spurs W 115-90 Home 11/20/2021 Grizzlies W 138-95 Home 11/22/2021 Pelicans W 110-96 Away 11/24/2021 Heat - Home 11/26/2021 Hornets - Away 11/27/2021 76ers - Away 11/29/2021 Pacers - Home 12/1/2021 Wizards - Away 12/3/2021 Nets - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule