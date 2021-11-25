Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (12-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Heat

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Target Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Heat

    • The Timberwolves put up 5.3 more points per game (107.1) than the Heat allow (101.8).
    • Minnesota is 7-4 when scoring more than 101.8 points.
    • Miami is 10-3 when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Heat's 109.2 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 105.0 the Timberwolves allow.
    • Miami has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
    • Minnesota is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 109.2 points.
    • This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 43.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
    • Minnesota is 6-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
    • The Heat's 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
    • This season, Miami has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.7 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
    • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 24.5 points per game. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 10.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.6 per game.
    • Tyler Herro is the top shooter from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.5 per game.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Suns

    L 99-96

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Kings

    W 107-97

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Spurs

    W 115-90

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 138-95

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 110-96

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-90

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-98

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    W 112-97

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    L 103-100

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 100-92

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
