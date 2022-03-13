Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Mar 11, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) face the Miami Heat (45-23) at FTX Arena on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -3 230.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Timberwolves

The Heat score just 2.2 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Timberwolves give up (111.7).

When Miami totals more than 111.7 points, it is 31-4.

Minnesota has a 24-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.

The Timberwolves' 114.6 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 104.7 the Heat allow.

Minnesota is 35-18 when it scores more than 104.7 points.

Miami has a 42-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.6 points.

The Heat are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 15th.

The Heat average 10.3 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Heat are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank fourth.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.9 assists in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch