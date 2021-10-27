Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-6.5
230.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Timberwolves
- Last year, the 120.1 points per game the Bucks averaged were just 2.4 more points than the Timberwolves allowed (117.7).
- Milwaukee went 33-10 last season when scoring more than 117.7 points.
- Minnesota had a 22-19 record last season when allowing fewer than 120.1 points.
- The Timberwolves' 112.1 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks allowed to opponents.
- Minnesota went 13-14 last season when it scored more than 114.2 points.
- Milwaukee went 29-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Timberwolves ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished second.
- The Bucks and the Timberwolves were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (10.3 and 10.5 offensive boards per game, respectively).
- The Bucks ranked 12th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Timberwolves ranked seventh.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and pulled down 11.0 boards per game last season.
- Jrue Holiday dispensed 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.
- Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez notched 1.5 blocks per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
- Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Edwards and Naz Reid were defensive standouts last season, with Edwards averaging 1.1 steals per game and Reid collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
