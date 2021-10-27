Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Trey Murphy III (25) for a loose ball in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Trey Murphy III (25) for a loose ball in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks

    Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Bucks

    Bucks vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -6.5

    230.5 points

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Timberwolves

    • Last year, the 120.1 points per game the Bucks averaged were just 2.4 more points than the Timberwolves allowed (117.7).
    • Milwaukee went 33-10 last season when scoring more than 117.7 points.
    • Minnesota had a 22-19 record last season when allowing fewer than 120.1 points.
    • The Timberwolves' 112.1 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks allowed to opponents.
    • Minnesota went 13-14 last season when it scored more than 114.2 points.
    • Milwaukee went 29-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Timberwolves ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished second.
    • The Bucks and the Timberwolves were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (10.3 and 10.5 offensive boards per game, respectively).
    • The Bucks ranked 12th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Timberwolves ranked seventh.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and pulled down 11.0 boards per game last season.
    • Jrue Holiday dispensed 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.
    • Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez notched 1.5 blocks per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
    • Edwards knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Edwards and Naz Reid were defensive standouts last season, with Edwards averaging 1.1 steals per game and Reid collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17017148
    MLS

    How to Watch Earthquakes vs. Timbers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17017571
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17016156
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to shoot over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) jockey for position on the baseline during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Trey Murphy III (25) for a loose ball in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy