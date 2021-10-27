Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Oct 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Trey Murphy III (25) for a loose ball in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -6.5 230.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Last year, the 120.1 points per game the Bucks averaged were just 2.4 more points than the Timberwolves allowed (117.7).

Milwaukee went 33-10 last season when scoring more than 117.7 points.

Minnesota had a 22-19 record last season when allowing fewer than 120.1 points.

The Timberwolves' 112.1 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks allowed to opponents.

Minnesota went 13-14 last season when it scored more than 114.2 points.

Milwaukee went 29-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Timberwolves ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished second.

The Bucks and the Timberwolves were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (10.3 and 10.5 offensive boards per game, respectively).

The Bucks ranked 12th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Timberwolves ranked seventh.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and pulled down 11.0 boards per game last season.

Jrue Holiday dispensed 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.

Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Holiday averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Brook Lopez notched 1.5 blocks per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch