Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30) aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (44-26) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Bucks

The Bucks record 114.9 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 111.9 the Timberwolves give up.

Milwaukee is 40-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Minnesota has a 31-9 record when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.

The Timberwolves average just 4.3 more points per game (115.2) than the Bucks give up to opponents (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 32-10.

Milwaukee is 36-12 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee is 35-4 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Minnesota is 27-6 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.8 points and pulls down 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.5 PPG.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Khris Middleton, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 7.1 assists per game.

Malik Beasley hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/8/2022 Thunder W 142-115 Away 3/9/2022 Hawks W 124-115 Home 3/12/2022 Warriors L 122-109 Away 3/14/2022 Jazz W 117-111 Away 3/16/2022 Kings W 135-126 Away 3/19/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/22/2022 Bulls - Home 3/24/2022 Wizards - Home 3/26/2022 Grizzlies - Away 3/29/2022 76ers - Away 3/31/2022 Nets - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule