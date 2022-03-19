Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots a layup over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots a layup over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30) aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (44-26) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Bucks

  • The Bucks record 114.9 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 111.9 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Milwaukee is 40-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Minnesota has a 31-9 record when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Timberwolves average just 4.3 more points per game (115.2) than the Bucks give up to opponents (110.9).
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 32-10.
  • Milwaukee is 36-12 when it allows fewer than 115.2 points.
  • This season, the Bucks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
  • Milwaukee is 35-4 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Minnesota is 27-6 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.8 points and pulls down 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.5 PPG.
  • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Khris Middleton, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 7.1 assists per game.
  • Malik Beasley hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Anthony Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/8/2022

Thunder

W 142-115

Away

3/9/2022

Hawks

W 124-115

Home

3/12/2022

Warriors

L 122-109

Away

3/14/2022

Jazz

W 117-111

Away

3/16/2022

Kings

W 135-126

Away

3/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/22/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/24/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/31/2022

Nets

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Thunder

W 132-102

Home

3/11/2022

Magic

L 118-110

Away

3/12/2022

Heat

W 113-104

Away

3/14/2022

Spurs

W 149-139

Away

3/16/2022

Lakers

W 124-104

Home

3/19/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/21/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/23/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/27/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/30/2022

Raptors

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Coyotes

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) chases the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots a layup over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
lsu women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Jackson State vs LSU in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17917903
College Softball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy