Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Summer League: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Without a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, both these teams still have talented players to watch.
Author:

When it comes to the regular season, these teams may be on opposite ends of the spectrum, but they stand on even ground in Summer League.

Both the Bucks and Timberwolves were without first-round picks in the 2021 NBA draft. When you’re coming off an NBA title, that’s not the worst thing in the world, but losing out on a lottery pick is a tough pill to swallow for Minnesota fans.

Usually, guys taken in the vaulted top 30 of the previous class headline Summer League teams, however, both these teams aren’t short on talent.

For the Bucks, it’s a daunting task to expect anyone playing for them in Vegas to crack into their championship lineup; Jordan Nwora seems up for the challenge though. Nwora is the second leading scorer of the tournament, putting up a 26-point average in two games. He’s a dynamic volume scorer and has a knack for crashing the boards. However, he will need to improve his efficiency to get minutes in coach Mike Budenholzer’s rotation.

The guy leading the charge for the Timberwolves does happen to be a first-round pick playing in his first Summer League, but he was drafted in 2020. It’s not Anthony Edwards, the first pick for Minnesota who proved to belong in the NBA last season; it’s Jaden McDaniels.

McDaniels was selected with the 30th pick out of Washington and has shown what a year with NBA experience can do in the Summer League. He averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in his rookie campaign and is a foundational piece of Minnesota’s young core. Right now is his time to show what his game looks like when he’s a featured part of the offense.

These teams face off at 6:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

Watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2021

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Gegard Mousasi
MMA

How to Watch Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter

New York Knicks Immanuel Quickley
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

Oakland Athletics Matt Chapman
MLB

How to Watch A's at Rangers

Milwaukee Brewers Miguel Sanchez
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Marlins

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen
NFL

How to Watch Bills at Lions

Atlanta Falcons Calvin Ridley
NFL

How to Watch Titans vs. Falcons

Golden State Warriors Jonathan Kuminga
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy