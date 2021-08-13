Without a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, both these teams still have talented players to watch.

When it comes to the regular season, these teams may be on opposite ends of the spectrum, but they stand on even ground in Summer League.

Both the Bucks and Timberwolves were without first-round picks in the 2021 NBA draft. When you’re coming off an NBA title, that’s not the worst thing in the world, but losing out on a lottery pick is a tough pill to swallow for Minnesota fans.

Usually, guys taken in the vaulted top 30 of the previous class headline Summer League teams, however, both these teams aren’t short on talent.

For the Bucks, it’s a daunting task to expect anyone playing for them in Vegas to crack into their championship lineup; Jordan Nwora seems up for the challenge though. Nwora is the second leading scorer of the tournament, putting up a 26-point average in two games. He’s a dynamic volume scorer and has a knack for crashing the boards. However, he will need to improve his efficiency to get minutes in coach Mike Budenholzer’s rotation.

The guy leading the charge for the Timberwolves does happen to be a first-round pick playing in his first Summer League, but he was drafted in 2020. It’s not Anthony Edwards, the first pick for Minnesota who proved to belong in the NBA last season; it’s Jaden McDaniels.

McDaniels was selected with the 30th pick out of Washington and has shown what a year with NBA experience can do in the Summer League. He averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in his rookie campaign and is a foundational piece of Minnesota’s young core. Right now is his time to show what his game looks like when he’s a featured part of the offense.

These teams face off at 6:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

