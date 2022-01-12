Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (14-26) after winning three road games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-3.5

226.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

  • The Timberwolves put up 109.6 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 110.2 the Pelicans allow.
  • Minnesota has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 110.2 points.
  • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 12-6.
  • The Pelicans put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (105.2) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (108.7).
  • New Orleans has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
  • Minnesota has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
  • The Timberwolves average 12.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Pelicans grab per game (12.0).
  • The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 18.7 PPG scoring average.
  • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
  • Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram racks up enough points (22.5 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jonas Valanciunas grabs 12.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.6 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones' steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace New Orleans defensively.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

