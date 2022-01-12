Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (14-26) after winning three road games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -3.5 226.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves put up 109.6 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 110.2 the Pelicans allow.

Minnesota has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 110.2 points.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 109.6 points, it is 12-6.

The Pelicans put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (105.2) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (108.7).

New Orleans has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

Minnesota has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.2 points.

The Timberwolves are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

The Timberwolves average 12.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Pelicans grab per game (12.0).

The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 18.7 PPG scoring average.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch