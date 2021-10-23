Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
- Last year, the 112.1 points per game the Timberwolves scored were only 2.8 fewer points than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).
- Minnesota had a 13-14 record last season when putting up more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans had a 20-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Pelicans scored an average of 114.6 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.
- When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, New Orleans went 17-8.
- Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Timberwolves made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games Minnesota shot higher than 46.9% from the field, it went 10-11 overall.
- The Pelicans' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Timberwolves allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- New Orleans went 20-13 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
- Edwards hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Edwards and Naz Reid were defensive standouts last season, with Edwards averaging 1.1 steals per game and Reid collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.
- Graham made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Rockets
W 124-106
Home
10/23/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
10/25/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
10/27/2021
Bucks
-
Away
10/30/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/1/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/3/2021
Clippers
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
76ers
L 117-97
Home
10/22/2021
Bulls
L 128-112
Away
10/23/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
10/25/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
10/27/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/29/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/30/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/2/2021
Suns
-
Away
