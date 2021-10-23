Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates his basket and a trip to the free-throw line with forward Anthony Edwards (1) in front of Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Last year, the 112.1 points per game the Timberwolves scored were only 2.8 fewer points than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).

Minnesota had a 13-14 record last season when putting up more than 114.9 points.

New Orleans had a 20-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.

The Pelicans scored an average of 114.6 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.

When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, New Orleans went 17-8.

Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 114.6 points.

The Timberwolves made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Minnesota shot higher than 46.9% from the field, it went 10-11 overall.

The Pelicans' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Timberwolves allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

New Orleans went 20-13 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.

Edwards hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Edwards and Naz Reid were defensive standouts last season, with Edwards averaging 1.1 steals per game and Reid collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.

Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.

Graham made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.

Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Rockets W 124-106 Home 10/23/2021 Pelicans - Home 10/25/2021 Pelicans - Home 10/27/2021 Bucks - Away 10/30/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/1/2021 Magic - Home 11/3/2021 Clippers - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule