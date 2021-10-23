Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates his basket and a trip to the free-throw line with forward Anthony Edwards (1) in front of Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates his basket and a trip to the free-throw line with forward Anthony Edwards (1) in front of Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

    • Last year, the 112.1 points per game the Timberwolves scored were only 2.8 fewer points than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).
    • Minnesota had a 13-14 record last season when putting up more than 114.9 points.
    • New Orleans had a 20-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Pelicans scored an average of 114.6 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.
    • When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, New Orleans went 17-8.
    • Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 114.6 points.
    • The Timberwolves made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
    • In games Minnesota shot higher than 46.9% from the field, it went 10-11 overall.
    • The Pelicans' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Timberwolves allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
    • New Orleans went 20-13 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Jordan McLaughlin averaged 3.8 assists per contest.
    • Edwards hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Edwards and Naz Reid were defensive standouts last season, with Edwards averaging 1.1 steals per game and Reid collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.5 boards per game and Devonte' Graham dished out 5.4 assists per game.
    • Graham made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-106

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    76ers

    L 117-97

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Bulls

    L 128-112

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

