Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Last year, the Timberwolves recorded 112.1 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans gave up.

Minnesota went 13-14 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.

New Orleans had a 20-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, New Orleans went 17-8.

Minnesota's record was 19-11 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.

The Timberwolves made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Minnesota shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 10-11 overall.

The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 48.2% the Timberwolves' opponents shot last season.

Last season, New Orleans had a 20-13 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.2% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.

Edwards made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points per contest to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.

Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham averaged 5.4 assists per contest.

Graham knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.

Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Rockets W 124-106 Home 10/23/2021 Pelicans W 96-89 Home 10/25/2021 Pelicans - Home 10/27/2021 Bucks - Away 10/30/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/1/2021 Magic - Home 11/3/2021 Clippers - Home 11/5/2021 Clippers - Home

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule