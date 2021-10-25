Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
- Last year, the Timberwolves recorded 112.1 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pelicans gave up.
- Minnesota went 13-14 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans had a 20-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, New Orleans went 17-8.
- Minnesota's record was 19-11 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.
- The Timberwolves made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games Minnesota shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 10-11 overall.
- The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 48.2% the Timberwolves' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, New Orleans had a 20-13 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.2% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.
- Edwards made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Edwards averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Naz Reid compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points per contest to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham averaged 5.4 assists per contest.
- Graham knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest a season ago.
- Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Rockets
W 124-106
Home
10/23/2021
Pelicans
W 96-89
Home
10/25/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
10/27/2021
Bucks
-
Away
10/30/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/1/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/3/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Clippers
-
Home
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
76ers
L 117-97
Home
10/22/2021
Bulls
L 128-112
Away
10/23/2021
Timberwolves
L 96-89
Away
10/25/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
10/27/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/29/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/30/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/2/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/3/2021
Kings
-
Away
