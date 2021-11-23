Nov 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots the ball whileNew Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) defends defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -3 214 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

The 106.9 points per game the Timberwolves score are the same as the Pelicans give up.

Minnesota is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 106.9 points, it is 3-3.

The Pelicans score an average of 100.9 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 105.6 the Timberwolves allow.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, New Orleans is 2-4.

Minnesota's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.9 points.

The Timberwolves are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.

The Timberwolves grab an average of 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pelicans by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 23.1 points and pulls down 9.3 boards per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 18.8 PPG scoring average.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch