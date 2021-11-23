Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots the ball whileNew Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) defends defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots the ball whileNew Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) defends defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-9) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

    Timberwolves vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Timberwolves

    -3

    214 points

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

    • The 106.9 points per game the Timberwolves score are the same as the Pelicans give up.
    • Minnesota is 4-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
    • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 106.9 points, it is 3-3.
    • The Pelicans score an average of 100.9 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 105.6 the Timberwolves allow.
    • When it scores more than 105.6 points, New Orleans is 2-4.
    • Minnesota's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.9 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.
    • The Timberwolves grab an average of 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pelicans by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The Timberwolves are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 23.1 points and pulls down 9.3 boards per game.
    • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 18.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas averages 19.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Devonte' Graham's assist statline leads New Orleans; he dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
    • Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Graham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) shoots a three-pointer as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Kings

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) scores over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Western Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Lakers win 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) walk off the fields after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy