Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) go up against the New York Knicks (22-22) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Timberwolves vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-3

215 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

  • The 110.1 points per game the Timberwolves score are 5.6 more points than the Knicks give up (104.5).
  • Minnesota is 18-12 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
  • When New York gives up fewer than 110.1 points, it is 20-9.
  • The Knicks average just 4.9 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (109.1).
  • New York is 9-3 when it scores more than 109.1 points.
  • Minnesota has a 13-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 10th.
  • The Timberwolves average 12.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Knicks by 1.7 rebounds per contest.
  • The Knicks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.6 points per contest.
  • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle is at the top of almost all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is the most prolific from distance for the Knicks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Andy Murray Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round

1 minute ago
Motor MythBusters
entertainment

How to Watch Motor MythBusters

1 minute ago
Life below Zero next generation
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere

1 minute ago
Boise State
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Boise State

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Florida State

1 minute ago
tennessee basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy