How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) go up against the New York Knicks (22-22) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -3 215 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

The 110.1 points per game the Timberwolves score are 5.6 more points than the Knicks give up (104.5).

Minnesota is 18-12 when scoring more than 104.5 points.

When New York gives up fewer than 110.1 points, it is 20-9.

The Knicks average just 4.9 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (109.1).

New York is 9-3 when it scores more than 109.1 points.

Minnesota has a 13-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.2 points.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 10th.

The Timberwolves average 12.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Knicks by 1.7 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.6 points per contest.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch