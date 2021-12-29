Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) will host the New York Knicks (15-18) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Knicks

    • The Knicks put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Timberwolves allow (109.2).
    • New York is 7-3 when scoring more than 109.2 points.
    • When Minnesota gives up fewer than 106.0 points, it is 11-3.
    • The Timberwolves put up an average of 108.8 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.8 points, Minnesota is 14-7.
    • New York is 12-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Knicks are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.8% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
    • New York has an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
    • The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
    • Minnesota has compiled an 11-4 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 6.7 per game. He also scores 18.7 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/16/2021

    Rockets

    W 116-103

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Celtics

    L 114-107

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    W 105-91

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    L 124-117

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    W 101-87

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    W 110-92

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    W 111-105

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    L 114-102

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Jazz

    L 128-116

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Celtics

    W 108-103

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

