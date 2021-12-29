Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) will host the New York Knicks (15-18) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Knicks

The Knicks put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Timberwolves allow (109.2).

New York is 7-3 when scoring more than 109.2 points.

When Minnesota gives up fewer than 106.0 points, it is 11-3.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 108.8 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 106.8 points, Minnesota is 14-7.

New York is 12-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Knicks are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.8% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

New York has an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Minnesota has compiled an 11-4 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 6.7 per game. He also scores 18.7 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards is reliable from deep and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2021 Rockets W 116-103 Away 12/18/2021 Celtics L 114-107 Away 12/21/2021 Pistons W 105-91 Home 12/23/2021 Wizards L 124-117 Home 12/25/2021 Hawks W 101-87 Home 12/28/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/29/2021 Pistons - Away 12/31/2021 Thunder - Away 1/2/2022 Raptors - Away 1/4/2022 Pacers - Home 1/6/2022 Celtics - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule