Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The 108.0 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 1.0 more point than the Thunder allow (107.0).

Minnesota is 13-7 when scoring more than 107.0 points.

Oklahoma City has a 10-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.

The Thunder put up an average of 99.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 109.1 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 4-3 when it scores more than 109.1 points.

Minnesota's record is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 99.8 points.

The Timberwolves make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Minnesota is 12-5 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.5 points and grabs 9.1 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey racks up 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2021 Celtics W 108-103 Home 12/28/2021 Knicks L 96-88 Home 12/31/2021 Jazz L 120-108 Away 1/2/2022 Lakers L 108-103 Away 1/3/2022 Clippers W 122-104 Away 1/5/2022 Thunder - Home 1/7/2022 Thunder - Away 1/9/2022 Rockets - Away 1/11/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/13/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/16/2022 Warriors - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule