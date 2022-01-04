Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- The 108.0 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 1.0 more point than the Thunder allow (107.0).
- Minnesota is 13-7 when scoring more than 107.0 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 10-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Thunder put up an average of 99.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 109.1 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 4-3 when it scores more than 109.1 points.
- Minnesota's record is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 99.8 points.
- The Timberwolves make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Minnesota is 12-5 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.5 points and grabs 9.1 boards per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Celtics
W 108-103
Home
12/28/2021
Knicks
L 96-88
Home
12/31/2021
Jazz
L 120-108
Away
1/2/2022
Lakers
L 108-103
Away
1/3/2022
Clippers
W 122-104
Away
1/5/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/7/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/9/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/11/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/16/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
W 117-112
Home
12/28/2021
Kings
L 117-111
Away
12/29/2021
Suns
L 115-97
Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
W 95-80
Home
1/2/2022
Mavericks
L 95-86
Home
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/11/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/13/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home