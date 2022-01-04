Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

    • The 108.0 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 1.0 more point than the Thunder allow (107.0).
    • Minnesota is 13-7 when scoring more than 107.0 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 10-10 record when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.
    • The Thunder put up an average of 99.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 109.1 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City is 4-3 when it scores more than 109.1 points.
    • Minnesota's record is 8-3 when it allows fewer than 99.8 points.
    • The Timberwolves make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Minnesota is 12-5 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
    • The Thunder have shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.5 points and grabs 9.1 boards per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.7 points per contest.
    • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey racks up 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Luguentz Dort is consistent from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/27/2021

    Celtics

    W 108-103

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Knicks

    L 96-88

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-108

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Lakers

    L 108-103

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Clippers

    W 122-104

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    W 117-112

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Kings

    L 117-111

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Suns

    L 115-97

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Knicks

    W 95-80

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Mavericks

    L 95-86

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

