Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) makes the basket and is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Northwest Division foes meet when the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-23) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-20) at Paycom Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

  • The Thunder record 99.9 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 108.9 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Oklahoma City has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 108.9 points.
  • Minnesota is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 99.9 points.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 108.4 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 107.8 the Thunder allow.
  • When it scores more than 107.8 points, Minnesota is 13-7.
  • Oklahoma City has a 10-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.
  • The Thunder average 10.1 offensive boards per game, 2.5 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
  • The Thunder are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.1 rebounds and gives out 6.2 assists per game along with scoring 10.7 points per contest.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, tallying 21.3 per game while tacking on 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • Luguentz Dort makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Giddey and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Giddey leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell notches more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.5 per game. He also averages 18.0 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Jarred Vanderbilt (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
