How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) after losing five straight home games. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

  • The 102.1 points per game the Thunder score are 10.2 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (112.3).
  • Oklahoma City has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.
  • Minnesota has an 11-3 record when allowing fewer than 102.1 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 113.6 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 108.7 the Thunder allow.
  • When it scores more than 108.7 points, Minnesota is 28-12.
  • Oklahoma City has a 16-26 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Thunder are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 18th.
  • The Thunder average 10.5 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
  • The Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 rebounds and distributes 6.4 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest.
  • Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who drops 23.6 points a game in addition to his 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
  • Luguentz Dort makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.9 per game. He also scores 19.4 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Russell averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
