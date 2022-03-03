How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) after losing five straight home games. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Timberwolves
- The 102.1 points per game the Thunder score are 10.2 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (112.3).
- Oklahoma City has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.
- Minnesota has an 11-3 record when allowing fewer than 102.1 points.
- The Timberwolves' 113.6 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 108.7 the Thunder allow.
- When it scores more than 108.7 points, Minnesota is 28-12.
- Oklahoma City has a 16-26 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Thunder are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 18th.
- The Thunder average 10.5 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 rebounds and distributes 6.4 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who drops 23.6 points a game in addition to his 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Luguentz Dort makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.9 per game. He also scores 19.4 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Russell averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
