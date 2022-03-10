Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-45) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The Timberwolves put up 114.4 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 109.8 the Thunder allow.

Minnesota is 30-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Oklahoma City has a 17-28 record when allowing fewer than 114.4 points.

The Thunder score an average of 102.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 111.8 the Timberwolves allow.

Oklahoma City has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.

Minnesota is 13-3 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Minnesota has a 25-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

Oklahoma City is 9-7 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 7.0 assists per game while scoring 19.3 PPG.

Malik Beasley leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 Cavaliers W 127-122 Away 3/1/2022 Warriors W 129-114 Home 3/4/2022 Thunder W 138-101 Away 3/5/2022 Trail Blazers W 135-121 Home 3/7/2022 Trail Blazers W 124-81 Home 3/9/2022 Thunder - Home 3/11/2022 Magic - Away 3/12/2022 Heat - Away 3/14/2022 Spurs - Away 3/16/2022 Lakers - Home 3/19/2022 Bucks - Home

