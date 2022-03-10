How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-45) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- The Timberwolves put up 114.4 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 109.8 the Thunder allow.
- Minnesota is 30-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 17-28 record when allowing fewer than 114.4 points.
- The Thunder score an average of 102.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 111.8 the Timberwolves allow.
- Oklahoma City has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
- Minnesota is 13-3 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.
- The Timberwolves are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has a 25-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- Oklahoma City is 9-7 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 7.0 assists per game while scoring 19.3 PPG.
- Malik Beasley leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Cavaliers
W 127-122
Away
3/1/2022
Warriors
W 129-114
Home
3/4/2022
Thunder
W 138-101
Away
3/5/2022
Trail Blazers
W 135-121
Home
3/7/2022
Trail Blazers
W 124-81
Home
3/9/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/11/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/12/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/14/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/16/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/19/2022
Bucks
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Kings
L 131-110
Home
3/2/2022
Nuggets
W 119-107
Away
3/4/2022
Timberwolves
L 138-101
Home
3/6/2022
Jazz
L 116-103
Home
3/8/2022
Bucks
L 142-115
Home
3/9/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/14/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/16/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
-
Away