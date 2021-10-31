Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (1-6) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Magic

The Timberwolves record 9.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Magic give up (113.6).

The Magic put up an average of 102.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 100.6 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 100.6 points.

Minnesota has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.3 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Magic allow to opponents.

Minnesota has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Magic are shooting 43.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.4% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Orlando has put together a 0-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves scoring leader is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 25.2 per contest to go with 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Minnesota's leading rebounder is Anthony Edwards averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Patrick Beverley and his 5.0 assists per game.

Towns makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Josh Okogie is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony averages 17.7 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Jalen Suggs (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.9 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Rockets W 124-106 Home 10/23/2021 Pelicans W 96-89 Home 10/25/2021 Pelicans L 107-98 Home 10/27/2021 Bucks W 113-108 Away 10/30/2021 Nuggets L 93-91 Home 11/1/2021 Magic - Home 11/3/2021 Clippers - Home 11/5/2021 Clippers - Home 11/8/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/10/2021 Warriors - Away 11/12/2021 Lakers - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule