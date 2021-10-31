Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (1-6) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Magic

    • The Timberwolves record 9.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Magic give up (113.6).
    • The Magic put up an average of 102.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 100.6 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
    • Orlando has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 100.6 points.
    • Minnesota has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.3 points.
    • The Timberwolves are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Magic allow to opponents.
    • Minnesota has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
    • The Magic are shooting 43.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.4% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
    • Orlando has put together a 0-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves scoring leader is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 25.2 per contest to go with 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Minnesota's leading rebounder is Anthony Edwards averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Patrick Beverley and his 5.0 assists per game.
    • Towns makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Josh Okogie is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony averages 17.7 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Jalen Suggs (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.9 per game).

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-106

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pelicans

    W 96-89

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Pelicans

    L 107-98

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-108

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Nuggets

    L 93-91

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Knicks

    W 110-104

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Heat

    L 107-90

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hornets

    L 120-111

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Raptors

    L 110-109

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    L 110-103

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

