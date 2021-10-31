Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (1-6) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Magic
- The Timberwolves record 9.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Magic give up (113.6).
- The Magic put up an average of 102.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 100.6 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 100.6 points.
- Minnesota has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.3 points.
- The Timberwolves are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Magic are shooting 43.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.4% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- Orlando has put together a 0-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves scoring leader is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 25.2 per contest to go with 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Minnesota's leading rebounder is Anthony Edwards averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Patrick Beverley and his 5.0 assists per game.
- Towns makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Josh Okogie is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony averages 17.7 points and tacks on 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Jalen Suggs (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.9 per game).
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Rockets
W 124-106
Home
10/23/2021
Pelicans
W 96-89
Home
10/25/2021
Pelicans
L 107-98
Home
10/27/2021
Bucks
W 113-108
Away
10/30/2021
Nuggets
L 93-91
Home
11/1/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/3/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/10/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/12/2021
Lakers
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Knicks
W 110-104
Away
10/25/2021
Heat
L 107-90
Away
10/27/2021
Hornets
L 120-111
Home
10/29/2021
Raptors
L 110-109
Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
L 110-103
Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/3/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/5/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/7/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/10/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home