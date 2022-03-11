How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (17-50) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream: Amway Center
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-7.5
232.5 points
Key Stats for Magic vs. Timberwolves
- The 114.7 points per game the Timberwolves record are just 3.1 more points than the Magic give up (111.6).
- Minnesota has a 28-10 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.
- Orlando has a 16-23 record when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Magic average 7.8 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Timberwolves give up (111.6).
- Orlando has put together an 8-7 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
- Minnesota is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.
- The Timberwolves pull down an average of 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 28th.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 7.1 assists per game while scoring 19.0 PPG.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who makes 3.2 threes per game.
- Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony scores 17.3 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.4 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Chuma Okeke (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
11
2022
Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
