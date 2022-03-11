Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (17-50) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -7.5 232.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Timberwolves

The 114.7 points per game the Timberwolves record are just 3.1 more points than the Magic give up (111.6).

Minnesota has a 28-10 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Orlando has a 16-23 record when giving up fewer than 114.7 points.

The Magic average 7.8 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Timberwolves give up (111.6).

Orlando has put together an 8-7 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Minnesota is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.

The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.

The Timberwolves pull down an average of 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 2.6 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 28th.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 7.1 assists per game while scoring 19.0 PPG.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch