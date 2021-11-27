Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) dunks over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) will look to break a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. 76ers

    76ers vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -7

    215 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Timberwolves

    • The 107.1 points per game the 76ers average are just 0.8 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.3).
    • Philadelphia has a 7-5 record when putting up more than 106.3 points.
    • Minnesota has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Timberwolves score an average of 107.8 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 106.2 the 76ers allow to opponents.
    • Minnesota has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 15th.
    • The 76ers average 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, 5.1 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
    • The Timberwolves are the top rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.7 points and distributing 4.6 assists.
    • Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
    • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
    • Drummond is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 5.6 assists per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Edwards (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
