How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) will look to break a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-7
215 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Timberwolves
- The 107.1 points per game the 76ers average are just 0.8 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.3).
- Philadelphia has a 7-5 record when putting up more than 106.3 points.
- Minnesota has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 107.8 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 106.2 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 15th.
- The 76ers average 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, 5.1 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the top rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.7 points and distributing 4.6 assists.
- Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Drummond is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 5.6 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Edwards (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
