How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) play the Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. 76ers
- The 76ers average only 4.3 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Timberwolves allow (111.8).
- Philadelphia has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 111.8 points.
- Minnesota is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 113.3 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 106.0 points, Minnesota is 29-15.
- Philadelphia's record is 32-9 when it gives up fewer than 113.3 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
- Philadelphia is 29-5 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Timberwolves' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Minnesota has a 21-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.6 points and pulls down 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 16.9 points per contest.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.0 per game. He also scores 19.2 points and grabs 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Suns
L 114-109
Home
2/11/2022
Thunder
W 100-87
Home
2/12/2022
Cavaliers
W 103-93
Home
2/15/2022
Celtics
L 135-87
Home
2/17/2022
Bucks
W 123-120
Away
2/25/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
2/27/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/2/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/5/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/7/2022
Bulls
-
Home
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Bulls
L 134-122
Away
2/13/2022
Pacers
W 129-120
Away
2/15/2022
Hornets
W 126-120
Home
2/16/2022
Raptors
L 103-91
Home
2/24/2022
Grizzlies
W 119-114
Home
2/25/2022
76ers
-
Home
2/28/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/4/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home