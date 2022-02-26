Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) play the Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers average only 4.3 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Timberwolves allow (111.8).
  • Philadelphia has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 111.8 points.
  • Minnesota is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 113.3 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.
  • When it scores more than 106.0 points, Minnesota is 29-15.
  • Philadelphia's record is 32-9 when it gives up fewer than 113.3 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
  • Philadelphia is 29-5 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, Minnesota has a 21-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.6 points and pulls down 11.2 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 16.9 points per contest.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.0 per game. He also scores 19.2 points and grabs 3.5 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Suns

L 114-109

Home

2/11/2022

Thunder

W 100-87

Home

2/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 103-93

Home

2/15/2022

Celtics

L 135-87

Home

2/17/2022

Bucks

W 123-120

Away

2/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

2/27/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/2/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/4/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/5/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/7/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Bulls

L 134-122

Away

2/13/2022

Pacers

W 129-120

Away

2/15/2022

Hornets

W 126-120

Home

2/16/2022

Raptors

L 103-91

Home

2/24/2022

Grizzlies

W 119-114

Home

2/25/2022

76ers

-

Home

2/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/4/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
