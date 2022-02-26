Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) play the Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. 76ers

The 76ers average only 4.3 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Timberwolves allow (111.8).

Philadelphia has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 111.8 points.

Minnesota is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 113.3 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 106.0 points, Minnesota is 29-15.

Philadelphia's record is 32-9 when it gives up fewer than 113.3 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

Philadelphia is 29-5 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Timberwolves' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.

This season, Minnesota has a 21-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.6 points and pulls down 11.2 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 16.9 points per contest.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.0 per game. He also scores 19.2 points and grabs 3.5 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards is dependable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Suns L 114-109 Home 2/11/2022 Thunder W 100-87 Home 2/12/2022 Cavaliers W 103-93 Home 2/15/2022 Celtics L 135-87 Home 2/17/2022 Bucks W 123-120 Away 2/25/2022 Timberwolves - Away 2/27/2022 Knicks - Away 3/2/2022 Knicks - Home 3/4/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/5/2022 Heat - Away 3/7/2022 Bulls - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule