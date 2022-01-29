Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (38-9) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Suns

Suns vs Timberwolves Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-8

230.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Timberwolves

  • The Suns score just 2.2 more points per game (112.4) than the Timberwolves allow (110.2).
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 27-1.
  • Minnesota is 21-7 when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 111.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 104.4 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.4 points, Minnesota is 21-14.
  • Phoenix has a 34-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Suns are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 13th.
  • The Suns average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
  • The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 17th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he racks up 6.9 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is consistent from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.3 made threes per game.
  • Jarred Vanderbilt (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17345570
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

2 minutes ago
MMA Mat
XFC 46

How to Watch XFC 46

2 minutes ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

2 minutes ago
imago0041316558h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

7 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy