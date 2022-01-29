How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (38-9) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Suns
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-8
230.5 points
Key Stats for Suns vs. Timberwolves
- The Suns score just 2.2 more points per game (112.4) than the Timberwolves allow (110.2).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 27-1.
- Minnesota is 21-7 when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 111.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 104.4 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.4 points, Minnesota is 21-14.
- Phoenix has a 34-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Suns are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 13th.
- The Suns average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 17th.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
- Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he racks up 6.9 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards is consistent from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.3 made threes per game.
- Jarred Vanderbilt (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
