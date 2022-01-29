Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (38-9) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8 230.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Timberwolves

The Suns score just 2.2 more points per game (112.4) than the Timberwolves allow (110.2).

When Phoenix puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 27-1.

Minnesota is 21-7 when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 111.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 104.4 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.4 points, Minnesota is 21-14.

Phoenix has a 34-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.

The Suns are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 13th.

The Suns average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.2 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 17th.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.1 assists per game.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch