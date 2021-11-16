Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (9-3) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-8) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Suns

    • The Suns record only 3.0 more points per game (112.0) than the Timberwolves allow (109.0).
    • When Phoenix totals more than 109.0 points, it is 7-0.
    • Minnesota has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.
    • The Timberwolves put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (106.3).
    • When it scores more than 106.3 points, Minnesota is 3-3.
    • Phoenix's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Suns are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
    • Phoenix is 8-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
    • The Timberwolves are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.0% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Minnesota has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 22.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.4 assists per game.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.8 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards puts up 24.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Timberwolves.
    • The Minnesota leaders in rebounding and assists are Karl-Anthony Towns with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 22.2 points and 3.4 assists per game) and D'Angelo Russell with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 17.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
    • Towns makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
    • Towns is at the top of the Minnesota steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.7 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Hawks

    W 121-117

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Kings

    W 109-104

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 119-109

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 119-94

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Rockets

    W 115-89

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Clippers

    L 104-84

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 125-118

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Warriors

    L 123-110

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Lakers

    W 107-83

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Clippers

    L 129-102

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
