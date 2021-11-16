Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (9-3) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-8) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Suns

The Suns record only 3.0 more points per game (112.0) than the Timberwolves allow (109.0).

When Phoenix totals more than 109.0 points, it is 7-0.

Minnesota has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.

The Timberwolves put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (106.3).

When it scores more than 106.3 points, Minnesota is 3-3.

Phoenix's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.

The Suns are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 8-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.0% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Minnesota has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 22.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.0 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.4 assists per game.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.8 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards puts up 24.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Timberwolves.

The Minnesota leaders in rebounding and assists are Karl-Anthony Towns with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 22.2 points and 3.4 assists per game) and D'Angelo Russell with 5.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 17.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).

Towns makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Towns is at the top of the Minnesota steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.7 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Hawks W 121-117 Home 11/8/2021 Kings W 109-104 Away 11/10/2021 Trail Blazers W 119-109 Home 11/12/2021 Grizzlies W 119-94 Away 11/14/2021 Rockets W 115-89 Away 11/15/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/17/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/19/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/21/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/22/2021 Spurs - Away 11/24/2021 Cavaliers - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule