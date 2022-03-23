Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) defend during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (58-14) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-31) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Suns

The Suns record just 2.9 more points per game (114.9) than the Timberwolves give up (112).

Phoenix has a 38-4 record when putting up more than 112 points.

Minnesota is 31-10 when giving up fewer than 114.9 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 106.5 the Suns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.5 points, Minnesota is 39-17.

Phoenix's record is 53-4 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.

This season, the Suns have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

Phoenix is 46-7 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Minnesota has compiled a 31-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 10 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he records 7.1 assists per game.

Malik Beasley averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Lakers W 140-111 Home 3/15/2022 Pelicans W 131-115 Away 3/16/2022 Rockets W 129-112 Away 3/18/2022 Bulls W 129-102 Home 3/20/2022 Kings W 127-124 Away 3/23/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/24/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/27/2022 76ers - Home 3/30/2022 Warriors - Away 4/1/2022 Grizzlies - Away 4/3/2022 Thunder - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule