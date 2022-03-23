Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) defend during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (58-14) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-31) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Suns

  • The Suns record just 2.9 more points per game (114.9) than the Timberwolves give up (112).
  • Phoenix has a 38-4 record when putting up more than 112 points.
  • Minnesota is 31-10 when giving up fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 115.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 106.5 the Suns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Minnesota is 39-17.
  • Phoenix's record is 53-4 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.
  • This season, the Suns have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
  • Phoenix is 46-7 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 31-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 10 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
  • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he records 7.1 assists per game.
  • Malik Beasley averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Lakers

W 140-111

Home

3/15/2022

Pelicans

W 131-115

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

W 129-112

Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

W 129-102

Home

3/20/2022

Kings

W 127-124

Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/27/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/1/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

4/3/2022

Thunder

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Heat

W 113-104

Away

3/14/2022

Spurs

W 149-139

Away

3/16/2022

Lakers

W 124-104

Home

3/19/2022

Bucks

W 138-119

Home

3/21/2022

Mavericks

L 110-108

Away

3/23/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/27/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/30/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/1/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/3/2022

Rockets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

