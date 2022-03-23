How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (58-14) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-31) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Suns
- The Suns record just 2.9 more points per game (114.9) than the Timberwolves give up (112).
- Phoenix has a 38-4 record when putting up more than 112 points.
- Minnesota is 31-10 when giving up fewer than 114.9 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 106.5 the Suns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.5 points, Minnesota is 39-17.
- Phoenix's record is 53-4 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.
- This season, the Suns have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
- Phoenix is 46-7 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- Minnesota has compiled a 31-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
- Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 10 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is JaVale McGee, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he records 7.1 assists per game.
- Malik Beasley averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Lakers
W 140-111
Home
3/15/2022
Pelicans
W 131-115
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
W 129-112
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
W 129-102
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
W 127-124
Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/27/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/1/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
4/3/2022
Thunder
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Heat
W 113-104
Away
3/14/2022
Spurs
W 149-139
Away
3/16/2022
Lakers
W 124-104
Home
3/19/2022
Bucks
W 138-119
Home
3/21/2022
Mavericks
L 110-108
Away
3/23/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/27/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/30/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/3/2022
Rockets
-
Away