Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (20-26) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Moda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-3

233 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

  • The Timberwolves put up 111.0 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 112.0 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Minnesota has a 13-6 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
  • Portland has a 16-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Trail Blazers' 108.4 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 110.0 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 12-6 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.
  • Minnesota is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.
  • The Timberwolves average 12.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 2.3 rebounds per contest.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.3 points and grabs 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
  • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jarred Vanderbilt is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell sits at the top of the Trail Blazers scoring leaderboard with 18.6 points per game. He also grabs 2.9 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.
  • Portland's leader in rebounds is Jusuf Nurkic with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Anfernee Simons with 3.4 per game.
  • Simons hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Robert Covington's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

