Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (20-26) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Moda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -3 233 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves put up 111.0 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 112.0 the Trail Blazers allow.

Minnesota has a 13-6 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.

Portland has a 16-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Trail Blazers' 108.4 points per game are just 1.6 fewer points than the 110.0 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Portland has put together a 12-6 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.

Minnesota is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Timberwolves are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.

The Timberwolves average 12.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 2.3 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.3 points and grabs 9.2 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jarred Vanderbilt is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch