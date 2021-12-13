Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) and forward Kevin Love (0) defend during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    Two sliding teams hit the court when the Portland Trail Blazers (11-15) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Trail Blazers will look to break a four-game losing streak against the Timberwolves, losers of five straight. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -1.5

    223 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

    • The Trail Blazers record just 1.1 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Timberwolves give up (109.3).
    • When Portland totals more than 109.3 points, it is 9-4.
    • Minnesota is 10-4 when allowing fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Timberwolves score an average of 107.8 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 111.0 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • Minnesota has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 111.0 points.
    • Portland is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 24th.
    • The Trail Blazers average 10 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank first.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.5 points and distributes 7.8 assists per game.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.
    • CJ McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • The Portland steals leader is McCollum, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell notches more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.4 per game. He also scores 19.0 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is dependable from three-point range and leads the Timberwolves with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

