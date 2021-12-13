Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) and forward Kevin Love (0) defend during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Two sliding teams hit the court when the Portland Trail Blazers (11-15) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Trail Blazers will look to break a four-game losing streak against the Timberwolves, losers of five straight. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -1.5 223 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

The Trail Blazers record just 1.1 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Timberwolves give up (109.3).

When Portland totals more than 109.3 points, it is 9-4.

Minnesota is 10-4 when allowing fewer than 108.2 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 107.8 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 111.0 the Trail Blazers give up.

Minnesota has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 111.0 points.

Portland is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 24th.

The Trail Blazers average 10 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Trail Blazers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank first.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.5 points and distributes 7.8 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.

CJ McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Portland steals leader is McCollum, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch