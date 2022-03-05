Mar 4, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aleksej Pokusevski (17) shoots between Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 138-101. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-37) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Target Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

The 113.6 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 0.9 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (112.7).

When Minnesota totals more than 112.7 points, it is 24-10.

Portland has a 22-13 record when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.

The Trail Blazers' 107.4 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 112.3 the Timberwolves allow.

Portland is 13-6 when it scores more than 112.3 points.

Minnesota is 21-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

Minnesota is 19-3 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents.

Portland is 17-11 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.1 points and 9.4 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons' points (17.0 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons is dependable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.0 made threes per game.

Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Grizzlies W 119-114 Home 2/25/2022 76ers L 133-102 Home 2/28/2022 Cavaliers W 127-122 Away 3/1/2022 Warriors W 129-114 Home 3/4/2022 Thunder W 138-101 Away 3/5/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/7/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/9/2022 Thunder - Home 3/11/2022 Magic - Away 3/12/2022 Heat - Away 3/14/2022 Spurs - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule