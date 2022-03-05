Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Aleksej Pokusevski (17) shoots between Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 138-101. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-37) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Target Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 113.6 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 0.9 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (112.7).
  • When Minnesota totals more than 112.7 points, it is 24-10.
  • Portland has a 22-13 record when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.4 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 112.3 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Portland is 13-6 when it scores more than 112.3 points.
  • Minnesota is 21-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
  • This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
  • Minnesota is 19-3 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents.
  • Portland is 17-11 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.1 points and 9.4 boards per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
  • Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.0 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is dependable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Grizzlies

W 119-114

Home

2/25/2022

76ers

L 133-102

Home

2/28/2022

Cavaliers

W 127-122

Away

3/1/2022

Warriors

W 129-114

Home

3/4/2022

Thunder

W 138-101

Away

3/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/11/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/12/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/14/2022

Spurs

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Bucks

W 122-107

Away

2/16/2022

Grizzlies

W 123-119

Away

2/24/2022

Warriors

L 132-95

Home

2/27/2022

Nuggets

L 124-92

Home

3/2/2022

Suns

L 120-90

Away

3/5/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/7/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/9/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/12/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/14/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/16/2022

Knicks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

