Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-38) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers
- The 114.3 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 1.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (113.0).
- Minnesota has a 23-10 record when putting up more than 113.0 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 114.3 points, it is 22-15.
- The Trail Blazers put up only 4.6 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Timberwolves give up (112.2).
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Portland is 13-7.
- Minnesota has a 21-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.6 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota is 20-3 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 45.6% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- Portland has compiled a 17-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.6% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.6 points and pulls down 9.6 boards per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 7.0 assists per game while scoring 19.3 PPG.
- Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Anthony Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
76ers
L 133-102
Home
2/28/2022
Cavaliers
W 127-122
Away
3/1/2022
Warriors
W 129-114
Home
3/4/2022
Thunder
W 138-101
Away
3/5/2022
Trail Blazers
W 135-121
Home
3/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/11/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/12/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/14/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/16/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Grizzlies
W 123-119
Away
2/24/2022
Warriors
L 132-95
Home
2/27/2022
Nuggets
L 124-92
Home
3/2/2022
Suns
L 120-90
Away
3/5/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-121
Away
3/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/9/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/12/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/14/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/16/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/18/2022
Nets
-
Away