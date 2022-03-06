Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-38) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

The 114.3 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 1.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (113.0).

Minnesota has a 23-10 record when putting up more than 113.0 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 114.3 points, it is 22-15.

The Trail Blazers put up only 4.6 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Timberwolves give up (112.2).

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Portland is 13-7.

Minnesota has a 21-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.6 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota is 20-3 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 45.6% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Portland has compiled a 17-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.6% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.6 points and pulls down 9.6 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 7.0 assists per game while scoring 19.3 PPG.

Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Anthony Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.

Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 76ers L 133-102 Home 2/28/2022 Cavaliers W 127-122 Away 3/1/2022 Warriors W 129-114 Home 3/4/2022 Thunder W 138-101 Away 3/5/2022 Trail Blazers W 135-121 Home 3/7/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/9/2022 Thunder - Home 3/11/2022 Magic - Away 3/12/2022 Heat - Away 3/14/2022 Spurs - Away 3/16/2022 Lakers - Home

