Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-9) will try to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Kings
- The Timberwolves put up 6.8 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Kings allow (110.7).
- Minnesota has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.
- Sacramento is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 111.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 108.2 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.2 points, Sacramento is 6-2.
- Minnesota is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Timberwolves make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Minnesota shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- Sacramento has compiled a 5-4 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
- Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Minnesota leader in both steals and blocks is Towns, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.9 points per game. He also grabs 8.1 rebounds and dishes out 2.3 assists per game.
- Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Aaron Fox holds the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 19.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Buddy Hield is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 4.3 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Grizzlies
L 125-118
Away
11/10/2021
Warriors
L 123-110
Away
11/12/2021
Lakers
W 107-83
Away
11/13/2021
Clippers
L 129-102
Away
11/15/2021
Suns
L 99-96
Home
11/17/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/18/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/20/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/22/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/24/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/26/2021
Hornets
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Pacers
L 94-91
Home
11/8/2021
Suns
L 109-104
Home
11/10/2021
Spurs
L 136-117
Away
11/12/2021
Thunder
L 105-103
Away
11/15/2021
Pistons
W 129-107
Away
11/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/19/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/20/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/22/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/24/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/26/2021
Lakers
-
Away