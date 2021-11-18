Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-9) will try to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Target Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Kings

    • The Timberwolves put up 6.8 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Kings allow (110.7).
    • Minnesota has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.
    • Sacramento is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.
    • The Kings put up an average of 111.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 108.2 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 108.2 points, Sacramento is 6-2.
    • Minnesota is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 111.6 points.
    • The Timberwolves make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • In games Minnesota shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
    • Sacramento has compiled a 5-4 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
    • Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Minnesota leader in both steals and blocks is Towns, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.9 points per game. He also grabs 8.1 rebounds and dishes out 2.3 assists per game.
    • Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Aaron Fox holds the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 19.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Buddy Hield is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 4.3 made threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 125-118

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Warriors

    L 123-110

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Lakers

    W 107-83

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Clippers

    L 129-102

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Suns

    L 99-96

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    L 94-91

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    L 109-104

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    L 136-117

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    L 105-103

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    W 129-107

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

