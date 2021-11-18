Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-9) will try to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-8) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Kings

The Timberwolves put up 6.8 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Kings allow (110.7).

Minnesota has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.

Sacramento is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.

The Kings put up an average of 111.6 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 108.2 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.2 points, Sacramento is 6-2.

Minnesota is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 111.6 points.

The Timberwolves make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

Sacramento has compiled a 5-4 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 5.5 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.

Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Minnesota leader in both steals and blocks is Towns, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

Kings Players to Watch

Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 20.9 points per game. He also grabs 8.1 rebounds and dishes out 2.3 assists per game.

Richaun Holmes puts up a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Aaron Fox holds the top spot for assists with 6.3 per game, adding 19.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Buddy Hield is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 4.3 made threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals is Fox with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.1 per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Grizzlies L 125-118 Away 11/10/2021 Warriors L 123-110 Away 11/12/2021 Lakers W 107-83 Away 11/13/2021 Clippers L 129-102 Away 11/15/2021 Suns L 99-96 Home 11/17/2021 Kings - Home 11/18/2021 Spurs - Home 11/20/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/22/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/24/2021 Heat - Home 11/26/2021 Hornets - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule