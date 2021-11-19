How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Spurs
- The 104.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are 5.2 fewer points than the Spurs give up (109.3).
- Minnesota is 2-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- San Antonio has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.
- The Spurs' 108.4 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.4 points, San Antonio is 2-5.
- Minnesota's record is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- Minnesota has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Spurs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
- This season, San Antonio has a 3-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 23.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 5.6 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
- Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray has the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (18.9 per game), rebounds (8.1 per game), and assists (8.1 per game).
- Doug McDermott is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Warriors
L 123-110
Away
11/12/2021
Lakers
W 107-83
Away
11/13/2021
Clippers
L 129-102
Away
11/15/2021
Suns
L 99-96
Home
11/17/2021
Kings
W 107-97
Home
11/18/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/20/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/22/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/24/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/26/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/27/2021
76ers
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Thunder
L 99-94
Away
11/10/2021
Kings
W 136-117
Home
11/12/2021
Mavericks
L 123-109
Home
11/14/2021
Lakers
L 114-106
Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
L 106-92
Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/22/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/24/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/26/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/29/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away