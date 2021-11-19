Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) shoots a three-pointer as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The 104.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are 5.2 fewer points than the Spurs give up (109.3).

Minnesota is 2-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

San Antonio has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.

The Spurs' 108.4 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.4 points, San Antonio is 2-5.

Minnesota's record is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

Minnesota has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Spurs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

This season, San Antonio has a 3-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 23.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 5.6 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.

Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray has the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (18.9 per game), rebounds (8.1 per game), and assists (8.1 per game).

Doug McDermott is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.

Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Warriors L 123-110 Away 11/12/2021 Lakers W 107-83 Away 11/13/2021 Clippers L 129-102 Away 11/15/2021 Suns L 99-96 Home 11/17/2021 Kings W 107-97 Home 11/18/2021 Spurs - Home 11/20/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/22/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/24/2021 Heat - Home 11/26/2021 Hornets - Away 11/27/2021 76ers - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule