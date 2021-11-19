Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) shoots a three-pointer as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

    • The 104.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are 5.2 fewer points than the Spurs give up (109.3).
    • Minnesota is 2-3 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
    • San Antonio has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.
    • The Spurs' 108.4 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 107.4 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 107.4 points, San Antonio is 2-5.
    • Minnesota's record is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.
    • This season, the Timberwolves have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
    • Minnesota has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
    • The Spurs' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
    • This season, San Antonio has a 3-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 23.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 5.6 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
    • Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Towns is a standout on the defensive end for Minnesota, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray has the top spot on the Spurs leaderboards for scoring (18.9 per game), rebounds (8.1 per game), and assists (8.1 per game).
    • Doug McDermott is reliable from deep and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Murray (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Drew Eubanks (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Warriors

    L 123-110

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Lakers

    W 107-83

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Clippers

    L 129-102

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Suns

    L 99-96

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Kings

    W 107-97

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    L 99-94

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    W 136-117

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    L 123-109

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    L 114-106

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    L 106-92

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

