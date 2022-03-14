Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-30) take on the San Antonio Spurs (26-42) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-3.5

241.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Timberwolves

  • The 114.6 points per game the Timberwolves record are only 1.7 more points than the Spurs give up (112.9).
  • Minnesota has a 28-10 record when scoring more than 112.9 points.
  • San Antonio is 21-12 when allowing fewer than 114.6 points.
  • The Spurs put up an average of 112.5 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 111.6 the Timberwolves give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, San Antonio is 20-12.
  • Minnesota is 27-8 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.
  • The Timberwolves average 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 more rebounds than the Spurs grab per game (11.1).
  • The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.3 points and 9.8 boards per game.
  • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.2 assists per game to go with his 18.8 PPG scoring average.
  • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs' Dejounte Murray averages enough points (20.7 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Doug McDermott is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.7 per game.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

