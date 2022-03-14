Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Mar 11, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-30) take on the San Antonio Spurs (26-42) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -3.5 241.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Timberwolves

The 114.6 points per game the Timberwolves record are only 1.7 more points than the Spurs give up (112.9).

Minnesota has a 28-10 record when scoring more than 112.9 points.

San Antonio is 21-12 when allowing fewer than 114.6 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 112.5 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 111.6 the Timberwolves give up.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, San Antonio is 20-12.

Minnesota is 27-8 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.

The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.

The Timberwolves average 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 more rebounds than the Spurs grab per game (11.1).

The Spurs are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.3 points and 9.8 boards per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.2 assists per game to go with his 18.8 PPG scoring average.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

