Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Apr 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) fouls Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (33-45) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-34) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The 115.8 points per game the Timberwolves score are only 2.8 more points than the Spurs allow (113.0).

Minnesota has a 31-12 record when putting up more than 113.0 points.

San Antonio has a 27-18 record when giving up fewer than 115.8 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 113.2 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 112.8 the Timberwolves allow.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, San Antonio is 24-11.

Minnesota's record is 29-9 when it gives up fewer than 113.2 points.

The Timberwolves make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 28-4 overall.

The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (45.8%).

San Antonio has put together a 23-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.

Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs' Dejounte Murray puts up enough points (21.2 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.2 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Keldon Johnson is the most prolific from deep for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/27/2022 Celtics L 134-112 Away 3/30/2022 Raptors L 125-102 Away 4/1/2022 Nuggets W 136-130 Away 4/3/2022 Rockets W 139-132 Away 4/5/2022 Wizards L 132-114 Home 4/7/2022 Spurs - Home 4/10/2022 Bulls - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule