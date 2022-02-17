Feb 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27) will host the Toronto Raptors (31-25) after winning seven home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Raptors

The Raptors record 108.8 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 111.9 the Timberwolves allow.

Toronto is 19-3 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Minnesota has a 21-6 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.

The Timberwolves average 6.4 more points per game (113.6) than the Raptors give up to opponents (107.2).

Minnesota is 26-14 when it scores more than 107.2 points.

Toronto has a 27-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.6 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.

In games Toronto shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 16-7 overall.

The Timberwolves' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have given up to their opponents.

Minnesota is 18-3 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, tallying 22.0 points and 8.7 boards per game.

Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 21.6 points per contest.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also records 19.1 points per game and adds 3.5 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from distance for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Hornets W 116-101 Away 2/9/2022 Thunder W 117-98 Away 2/10/2022 Rockets W 139-120 Away 2/12/2022 Nuggets L 110-109 Home 2/14/2022 Pelicans L 120-90 Away 2/16/2022 Timberwolves - Away 2/25/2022 Hornets - Away 2/26/2022 Hawks - Away 2/28/2022 Nets - Away 3/1/2022 Nets - Home 3/3/2022 Pistons - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule