How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27) will host the Toronto Raptors (31-25) after winning seven home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Target Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Raptors

  • The Raptors record 108.8 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 111.9 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Toronto is 19-3 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Minnesota has a 21-6 record when giving up fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Timberwolves average 6.4 more points per game (113.6) than the Raptors give up to opponents (107.2).
  • Minnesota is 26-14 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
  • Toronto has a 27-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.6 points.
  • This season, the Raptors have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.
  • In games Toronto shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 16-7 overall.
  • The Timberwolves' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have given up to their opponents.
  • Minnesota is 18-3 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, tallying 22.0 points and 8.7 boards per game.
  • Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 21.6 points per contest.
  • VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.0 per contest.
  • Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also records 19.1 points per game and adds 3.5 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from distance for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Hornets

W 116-101

Away

2/9/2022

Thunder

W 117-98

Away

2/10/2022

Rockets

W 139-120

Away

2/12/2022

Nuggets

L 110-109

Home

2/14/2022

Pelicans

L 120-90

Away

2/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

2/25/2022

Hornets

-

Away

2/26/2022

Hawks

-

Away

2/28/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/1/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/3/2022

Pistons

-

Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Kings

W 134-114

Away

2/9/2022

Kings

L 132-119

Away

2/11/2022

Bulls

L 134-122

Away

2/13/2022

Pacers

W 129-120

Away

2/15/2022

Hornets

W 126-120

Home

2/16/2022

Raptors

-

Home

2/24/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/25/2022

76ers

-

Home

2/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/4/2022

Thunder

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
