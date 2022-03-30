Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to go between the defense of Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) and guard Derrick White (9) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (43-32) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Raptors

Raptors vs Timberwolves Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-2.5

229 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Timberwolves

  • The 109.1 points per game the Raptors record are the same as the Timberwolves allow.
  • Toronto is 27-4 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • Minnesota has a 27-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.1 points.
  • The Timberwolves score 8.3 more points per game (115.4) than the Raptors allow (107.1).
  • Minnesota is 38-18 when it scores more than 107.1 points.
  • Toronto has a 40-21 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 10th.
  • The Raptors pull down an average of 13.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Timberwolves by 2.2 rebounds per contest.
  • The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who puts up 22.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet is Toronto's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 20.5 PPG.
  • The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.8 threes per game.
  • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also records 18.0 points per game and adds 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
