The Toronto Raptors (43-32) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -2.5 229 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Timberwolves

The 109.1 points per game the Raptors record are the same as the Timberwolves allow.

Toronto is 27-4 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Minnesota has a 27-7 record when allowing fewer than 109.1 points.

The Timberwolves score 8.3 more points per game (115.4) than the Raptors allow (107.1).

Minnesota is 38-18 when it scores more than 107.1 points.

Toronto has a 40-21 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.4 points.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 10th.

The Raptors pull down an average of 13.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Timberwolves by 2.2 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Raptors is Pascal Siakam, who puts up 22.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet is Toronto's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 20.5 PPG.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.8 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

