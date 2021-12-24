Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-16) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (11th in NBA, 24.5 points per game) when they try to knock off Donovan Mitchell (ninth in league, 25.0) and the Utah Jazz (21-9) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -12.5 227.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Timberwolves

The Jazz put up 6.7 more points per game (115.4) than the Timberwolves allow (108.7).

Utah is 19-3 when scoring more than 108.7 points.

When Minnesota allows fewer than 115.4 points, it is 14-8.

The Timberwolves put up just 3.5 more points per game (108.5) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (105.0).

When it scores more than 105.0 points, Minnesota is 13-7.

Utah is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Jazz are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 14th.

The Jazz average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.1 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Mitchell, who averages 25.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 15.0 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.4 in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch