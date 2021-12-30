Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react to the end of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (25-9) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Timberwolves

The 115.9 points per game the Jazz put up are 7.1 more points than the Timberwolves give up (108.8).

When Utah scores more than 108.8 points, it is 23-3.

Minnesota is 15-9 when giving up fewer than 115.9 points.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 108.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 105.6 the Jazz give up.

Minnesota has put together a 14-8 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.

Utah is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.

The Jazz are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 15th.

The Jazz average 10.6 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Jazz are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch