Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react to the end of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react to the end of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (25-9) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Timberwolves

    • The 115.9 points per game the Jazz put up are 7.1 more points than the Timberwolves give up (108.8).
    • When Utah scores more than 108.8 points, it is 23-3.
    • Minnesota is 15-9 when giving up fewer than 115.9 points.
    • The Timberwolves put up an average of 108.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 105.6 the Jazz give up.
    • Minnesota has put together a 14-8 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
    • Utah is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Jazz are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 15th.
    • The Jazz average 10.6 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
    • The Jazz are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.9 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 6.7 per game. He also averages 18.7 points and pulls down 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is reliable from distance and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) fight for the loose ball during the second half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react to the end of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) fouls Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry (18) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound during the second half at Moda Center. The Jazz won the game 120-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy