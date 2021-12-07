Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-13) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (16-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Target Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Jazz
- The Timberwolves average 108.0 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 104.8 the Jazz give up.
- Minnesota has a 9-7 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.
- When Utah allows fewer than 108.0 points, it is 12-3.
- The Jazz score 6.4 more points per game (114.0) than the Timberwolves allow (107.6).
- Utah is 14-2 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Minnesota has a 10-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.0 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
- In games Minnesota shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.9% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah has compiled a 14-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 6.4 assists per game while scoring 19.0 PPG.
- Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 24.2 points per game. He also adds 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Rudy Gobert has a stat line of 14.7 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.0 assist per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 14.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per matchup.
- Mitchell is the top scorer from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
76ers
W 121-120
Away
11/29/2021
Pacers
W 100-98
Home
12/1/2021
Wizards
L 115-107
Away
12/3/2021
Nets
L 110-105
Away
12/6/2021
Hawks
L 121-110
Home
12/8/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/10/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Pelicans
L 98-97
Home
11/27/2021
Pelicans
W 127-105
Home
11/29/2021
Trail Blazers
W 129-107
Home
12/3/2021
Celtics
W 137-130
Home
12/5/2021
Cavaliers
W 109-108
Away
12/8/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/9/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/11/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/15/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/17/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/18/2021
Wizards
-
Home