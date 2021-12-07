Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball in the third quarter defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-13) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (16-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Target Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Jazz

    • The Timberwolves average 108.0 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 104.8 the Jazz give up.
    • Minnesota has a 9-7 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.
    • When Utah allows fewer than 108.0 points, it is 12-3.
    • The Jazz score 6.4 more points per game (114.0) than the Timberwolves allow (107.6).
    • Utah is 14-2 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
    • Minnesota has a 10-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.0 points.
    • This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
    • In games Minnesota shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
    • The Jazz are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.9% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.
    • Utah has compiled a 14-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 6.4 assists per game while scoring 19.0 PPG.
    • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 24.2 points per game. He also adds 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Rudy Gobert has a stat line of 14.7 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.0 assist per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 14.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per matchup.
    • Mitchell is the top scorer from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    W 121-120

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 100-98

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-107

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    L 110-105

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    L 121-110

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    L 98-97

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    W 127-105

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 129-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    W 137-130

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 109-108

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball in the third quarter defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
