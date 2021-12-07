Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball in the third quarter defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-13) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (16-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Target Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Jazz

The Timberwolves average 108.0 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 104.8 the Jazz give up.

Minnesota has a 9-7 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.

When Utah allows fewer than 108.0 points, it is 12-3.

The Jazz score 6.4 more points per game (114.0) than the Timberwolves allow (107.6).

Utah is 14-2 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Minnesota has a 10-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.0 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Jazz are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.9% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Utah has compiled a 14-4 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 6.4 assists per game while scoring 19.0 PPG.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Minnesota steals leader is Edwards, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell is the top scorer for the Jazz with 24.2 points per game. He also adds 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

Rudy Gobert has a stat line of 14.7 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.0 assist per game for Utah to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Conley has the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 14.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per matchup.

Mitchell is the top scorer from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.3 per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 76ers W 121-120 Away 11/29/2021 Pacers W 100-98 Home 12/1/2021 Wizards L 115-107 Away 12/3/2021 Nets L 110-105 Away 12/6/2021 Hawks L 121-110 Home 12/8/2021 Jazz - Home 12/10/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/12/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/15/2021 Nuggets - Away 12/17/2021 Lakers - Home 12/19/2021 Mavericks - Home

