How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

The Timberwolves travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets, who lead the Eastern Conference.

Both the Nets and the Timberwolves are starting to find their identity and create some momentum. Brooklyn was always supposed to be good coming into this season, with many declaring the team the favorites in the East. That all changed when Kyrie Irving chose to sit out the season. Of course Kevin Durant and James Harden can will any team to a winning record.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It turns out the Nets are capable of quite a bit, as they are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with Durant leading in points. However, seeing Harden leading the team in assists and rebounds is rather unexpected. The Nets have won four of their last five, including a thrilling inter-borough rivalry in their last game against the Knicks, which they eked out by two.

The Timberwolves come to town, and they are creating a similar identity around their dynamic duo in Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. They lost their last game against a great Wizards team, but they have really turned it around after losing six in a row toward the beginning of the season.

Before that Washington game, Minnesota 7-1 since Nov. 17. This Timberwolves team can definitely hang with anyone right now, including the Nets.

Regional restrictions may apply.