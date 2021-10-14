How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

With the NBA preseason winding down, the Timberwolves hit the road for a matchup with the Nets.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is almost here, but the preseason offers teams a chance to test out new talent and iron out any wrinkles. On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face-off against the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

How to Watch: Timberwolves at Nets

Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: NBA TV

So far during preseason action, the Timberwolves have gone 3-0. They are looking to get back into postseason contention led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell. Minnesota has compiled a lot of talent and will be an entertaining team to watch this season.

On the other side of the court, the Nets are one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Even with the Kyrie Irving drama, Kevin Durant and James Harden are going to be tough to beat. They have a 2-1 preseason record coming into this matchup.

In their last game against the Clippers, the Timberwolves ended up winning by a final score of 128-100. They were led in scoring by Russell, who tallied 19 points. Edwards and Towns chipped in for 17 apiece.

The Nets are coming off of a tough 115-104 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn saw Durant score 23 points, while Harden contributed 21 points.

