How to Watch Timberwolves at Hornets

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Friday night with the Timberwolves hitting the road to take on the Hornets.

For NBA fans, there will be quite a few good games to watch today. On Friday night, one matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Timberwolves hitting the road to take on the Hornets in Charlotte.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Coming into this game, the Timberwolves have compiled a 9-9 record. They are coming off of a big 113-101 victory over the Heat. Minnesota saw Anthony Edwards come through with another huge game, scoring 33 points to go along with 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

On the other side of the court, the Hornets will sport a 12-8 record entering this game. In their last game, they defeated the Magic by a final score of 106-99. Charlotte was led by dynamic scoring guard Terry Rozier with 27 points, six steals and five assists.

Both of these teams are stacked with young talent and have the potential to be playoff-caliber teams this season. They are building slowly but the right way. This should be a very entertaining game that fans won't want to miss.

