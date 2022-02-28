How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to sweep their season series against the Timberwolves on Monday.

The Timberwolves (32–29) are playing some of their best basketball of the season right now. They are looking like a solid playoff team in the Western Conference.

On Monday, they take on the surprise team in the NBA this season in the Cavaliers (36–24), who are looking to go from three straight years as a bottom-three team in the Eastern Conference to a divisional winner.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland is coming off a 92–86 win over the Wizards in an ugly defensive grind led by Lauri Marrkanen with 26 points and six rebounds.

These two teams have only played once, which was over two months ago. Cleveland won 123–106 with seven players in double-figures led by a Jarrett Allen double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

A lot of time and change has happened between that game and now, with Minnesota playing some of its best basketball.

In its last 12 games, Minnesota has gone 8–4 to get at least two games over .500 after December for the first time in years. It is playing strong basketball on both ends, averaging 120.3 points per game and giving up 117.8 points to opponents in this stretch.

Since coming back from injury, D’Angelo Russell is averaging 21.1 points and 7.1 assists per game.

With Cleveland leaning on size and defense and Minnesota leaning more on offense and athleticism, this should be a fun clash of styles.

Regional restrictions may apply.