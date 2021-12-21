How to Watch Timberwolves at Mavericks

In Tuesday night NBA action, the Timberwolves are set to travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

The NBA season continues Tuesday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Timberwolves hitting the road to take on the Mavericks in Dallas.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Timberwolves have opened up the season with a 15–15 record. Minnesota has shown a lot of progress this season and looks like a fringe playoff contender. In their last outing, the Timberwolves ended up defeating the Mavericks by a final score of 111–105 to mark their fourth straight win.

On the other side of this matchup, the Mavericks have gone just 14–15, including their last loss against the Timberwolves.

Both of these teams are looking for a big win tonight. Each is looking to work its way to becoming a more serious postseason contender. Fans should make sure to tune in for this one to see who comes out with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.