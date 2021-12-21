How to Watch Timberwolves at Mavericks

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Tuesday night NBA action, the Timberwolves are set to travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.
    The NBA season continues Tuesday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Timberwolves hitting the road to take on the Mavericks in Dallas.

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Timberwolves have opened up the season with a 15–15 record. Minnesota has shown a lot of progress this season and looks like a fringe playoff contender. In their last outing, the Timberwolves ended up defeating the Mavericks by a final score of 111–105 to mark their fourth straight win.

    On the other side of this matchup, the Mavericks have gone just 14–15, including their last loss against the Timberwolves.

    Both of these teams are looking for a big win tonight. Each is looking to work its way to becoming a more serious postseason contender. Fans should make sure to tune in for this one to see who comes out with the big victory.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

