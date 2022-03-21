How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to keep rolling against the Dallas Mavericks in a potential playoff preview on Monday.

Two of the best teams in the Western Conference since the new year clash in the Timberwolves (42-30) and the Mavericks (43-28). This will be a fun playoff type game with only a few games to go in the season and both teams looking to navigate the seedings to try and get a home playoff series.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Timberwolves won their fourth in a row and have gone 10-1 in their last 11 games with a 138-119 win over the Bucks.

Over their last 11 games Minnesota has been on fire, averaging 129.0 points and giving up 111.4 points to opponents. The Timberwolves have five games of 132+ points and have been a supernova on offense as of late, climbing to the best winning percentage this franchise has seen in over 15 years.

Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable (forearm) for today, but has been the centerpiece of the team during this hot stretch. He is averaging 27.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks plus steals.

A big factor in the offensive surge is Towns at the free throw line (9.8 per game), which is up from 5.9 attempts per game in his previous 54 games.

That offense will be tested against Dallas, the league's No. 2 defense (104.1 points allowed).

They have lost two in a row and look to get back on track against one of the hottest teams in the NBA today.

