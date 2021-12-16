How to Watch Timberwolves at Nuggets

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Timberwolves are set for a tough road matchup against the Nuggets.

The 2021-22 NBA season has been moving by extremely quickly and we're starting to get an idea of who the top NBA Finals contenders are this year. On Wednesday night, there will be quite a few intriguing matchups for fans to watch. One will feature the Timberwolves hitting the road to take on the Nuggets in Denver.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15th, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's matchup against Denver, the Timberwolves have started the season off with a 12-15 record. They have shown signs of being a very competitive team, but the consistency still isn't there. Last time out, Minnesota ended up snapping a five-game losing streak with a 116-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

On the other side of the court, the Nuggets have gotten off to a sluggish start this season as well. They hold a 14-13 record so far this season. Denver needs to figure out how to string a few wins together to move their way up in the Western Conference standings.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent, although Jamal Murray still isn't back from a torn ACL. This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with a big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.