How to Watch Timberwolves at Nuggets

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Timberwolves are set for a tough road matchup against the Nuggets.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NBA season has been moving by extremely quickly and we're starting to get an idea of who the top NBA Finals contenders are this year. On Wednesday night, there will be quite a few intriguing matchups for fans to watch. One will feature the Timberwolves hitting the road to take on the Nuggets in Denver.

    How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15th, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Prior to tonight's matchup against Denver, the Timberwolves have started the season off with a 12-15 record. They have shown signs of being a very competitive team, but the consistency still isn't there. Last time out, Minnesota ended up snapping a five-game losing streak with a 116-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

    On the other side of the court, the Nuggets have gotten off to a sluggish start this season as well. They hold a 14-13 record so far this season. Denver needs to figure out how to string a few wins together to move their way up in the Western Conference standings.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent, although Jamal Murray still isn't back from a torn ACL. This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with a big win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    new york rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Coyotes

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17354508
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) fouls Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reach for the tip off in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    florida state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lipscomb at Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy