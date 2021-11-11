Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors look to continue their scorching start to the 2021-22 NBA season when they face the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors, led by current MVP favorite Steph Curry, at 9-1, have the best record in the NBA. Their performance through the first 10 games of the season has silenced any doubters about whether or not the franchise could regain its elite status after losing in the Play-In Tournament last year.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Curry enters tonight’s game after a record-setting 50-point, 10-assist outing against the Hawks on Monday. His offensive firepower has helped pace the Warriors to start the season, and it seems likely to continue as no team has truly been able to slow him down this year.

However, there are two ends of the floor, and Golden State has also been performing at a high level on the defensive end.

That part of the game is captained by Draymond Green, who would likely be named the Defensive Player of the Year if the season ended now.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves will bring an explosive offensive attack of their own to the Chase Center. The trio of Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns can put up points in bunches. In Minnesota’s previous game, they combined to score 82 of the team’s 118 points.

Green will likely spend the bulk of the game defending towns, but Curry and Jordan Poole don’t offer the best coverage against the Timberwolves duo. Andrew Wiggins will likely be tasked with defending one of the two—most likely Edwards given he is the more athletic player—though that still leaves Curry or Poole to deal with Russell.

Oddly enough, the Warriors will be very familiar with Russell’s game. He spent a portion of last season as a member of Golden State before being sent to the Timberwolves in a move that brought the Warriors Wiggins and the pick that became Jonathan Kuminga.

