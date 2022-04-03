How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timberwolves will hit the road to take on the Rockets in Houston on Sunday evening in NBA action.

On Sunday, there will be plenty of great matchups to watch around the NBA. With the regular season close to ending and the playoffs primed to get underway, teams are making last-ditch efforts to improve their seeding. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Timberwolves traveling to Houston to face off against the Rockets.

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Timberwolves are 44-34 and are looking like a dark horse contender in the West. Minnesota is the No. 7 seed in the conference, which is good enough for first place in the play-in tournament. Last time out, the Timberwolves ended up beating the Nuggets by a final score of 136-130.

On the other side, the Rockets have already been eliminated from playoff contention. However, they have a great young core to build around and are 20-58 on the year. Houston is coming off of a tough 122-117 loss against the Kings in its last game.

This should be an entertaining game for the fans to watch. While the Timberwolves should win this game, the Rockets never go down quietly.

